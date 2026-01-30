Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Income Tax Treatment Of Its 2025 Dividend Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced the income tax treatment of its 2025 dividend distributions to holders of shares of the Company's common stock and preferred stock. This information represents final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. Beginning in 2018, ordinary taxable income per share of common stock and preferred stock is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Common Stock Dividends NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHH CUSIP #04208T 10 8 EIN: #46-1214914 Box 1a Total Ordinary Dividends 20.35% Box 3 Non-Dividend Distributions 79.65% Box 5 Section 199A Dividends 20.35% Total Ordinary 20.35% Total Return of Capital 79.65% Total 100.00% Preferred Series A Dividends NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHHPrA CUSIP #04208T 20 7 EIN: #46-1214914 Box 1a Total Ordinary Dividends 100% Box 5 Section 199A Dividends 100% Total Ordinary 100% Total 100%

Line 5 - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2025 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a).

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.

