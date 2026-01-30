Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Income Tax Treatment Of Its 2025 Dividend Distributions
|Common Stock Dividends
|NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHH
|CUSIP #04208T 10 8
|EIN: #46-1214914
|Box 1a Total Ordinary Dividends
|20.35%
|Box 3 Non-Dividend Distributions
|79.65%
|Box 5 Section 199A Dividends
|20.35%
|Total Ordinary
|20.35%
|Total Return of Capital
|79.65%
|Total
|100.00%
|Preferred Series A Dividends
|NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHHPrA
|CUSIP #04208T 20 7
|EIN: #46-1214914
|Box 1a Total Ordinary Dividends
|100%
|Box 5 Section 199A Dividends
|100%
|Total Ordinary
|100%
|Total
|100%
Line 5 - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2025 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a).
About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.
Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler
Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email:...
Phone: (757) 366-4000
