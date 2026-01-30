Varanasi Release Date Locked Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra Jonas In 2027 Spectacle

Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's much-awaited global epic Varanasi has officially locked its worldwide theatrical release for April 2027. Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film promises scale, spectacle

Varanasi is envisioned as a sweeping action-adventure that spans thousands of years and multiple continents. The story travels from Antarctica to Africa before converging in the ancient city of Varanasi, blending mythology with globe-trotting thrills. Described as being in the league of Indiana Jones and James Bond, the film aims to push Indian cinema into a truly international storytelling space.

The film unites Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas portraying Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran steps in as the formidable antagonist Kumbha, promising an intense face-off. Varanasi also marks another high-profile collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, raising expectations for a grand musical and emotional score.

Coming after the historic global success of RRR, Varanasi carries enormous expectations. Scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027, the film is positioned as one of Indian cinema's biggest international launches. Backed by producers K.L. Narayana and S.S. Karthikeya, the project signals Rajamouli's next leap on the global stage.