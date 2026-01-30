Ahaan Panday Opens Up On His Detailed Preparation And Choosing Soft Masculinity For Saiyaara Role

Ahaan Panday made a striking entry into Bollywood with Saiyaara, winning praise for both his screen presence and emotional depth. Directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda, the film not only performed exceptionally well at the box office but also established Ahaan as a promising new face to watch.

Building Krish Kapoor From the Inside

In a recent interview, Ahaan opened up about the intense preparation that went into shaping his character, Krish Kapoor. He revealed that the moment he read the script, he sensed the need for a quieter, more emotionally grounded portrayal-something rarely highlighted in today's cinema dominated by loud masculinity. To internalize the role, Ahaan maintained a personal diary, jotting down Krish's emotions, motivations, and inner conflicts before every scene. At the very top of those pages, one idea stood out clearly: the balance between softness and masculinity.

Embracing Vulnerability on Screen

Ahaan explained that while the first half of the film showcased a more complex, layered personality, the emotional softness truly emerged in the latter half. He felt it was essential to show vulnerability and emotional evolution, especially as the character transforms through love. According to him, that tenderness was not overtly written but had to be consciously brought alive through performance choices, making the role more authentic and relatable.

Mohit Suri's Creative Freedom

The actor also credited director Mohit Suri for creating a nurturing creative environment. Ahaan shared that Suri gave the cast complete freedom to explore their characters, encouraging experimentation and emotional honesty. He described the filmmaker's passion as infectious, adding that at times it felt like Suri was making his debut all over again due to his hunger and dedication on set.