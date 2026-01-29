Pappu Yadav Hits Out At Centre, BJP Over UGC Guidelines, Maharashtra Plane Crash

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, has launched a sharp political attack on the Union government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling the Supreme Court's stay on the University Grants Commission's new regulations and recent aviation incidents in Maharashtra serious failures of social justice and security.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at Patna airport, Pappu Yadav welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the UGC's Promotion of Equity Regulations, 2026, alleging that the BJP and its allies have consistently pursued divisive politics.

"Respect for the Supreme Court is paramount, but what exactly is the government doing? The BJP's very definition is to divide society," he said.

He asserted that no rule should be viewed through the narrow lens of upper caste versus lower caste, emphasising that merit and equality are the rights of every child, irrespective of caste or community.

"Whether a child is Yadav, Kushwaha, or from any other community, everyone has the same right to equality and opportunity," Pappu Yadav said.

The Purnea Lok Sabha MP also raised serious questions regarding the chartered plane crash in Maharashtra's Baramati which he said that is why Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life in that tragic accident.

He refused to accept the mishap as a routine accident and demanded a CBI investigation.

"Why are prominent leaders and VIPs repeatedly becoming victims of crashes? First, Gopinath Munde lost his life in a car crash, then former CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, and now this. Why are these cases always hushed up?" he asked.

Backing similar concerns raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Pappu Yadav said it is necessary to investigate whether there was any conspiracy behind such air crash incidents.

The Purnea Lok Sabha MP also criticised the Union government over the NEET controversy and broader administrative failures, alleging that corruption and a powerful network of middlemen have hollowed out the education system.

"A large syndicate is playing with the future of children, and instead of acting against them, the government is maintaining silence," he alleged.

When asked about internal issues within the Congress and local political developments, Pappu Yadav brushed aside the query with a sarcastic remark, saying: "Have I taken the responsibility of the Congress party now?"