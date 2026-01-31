403
UN Raises Alarm Over Colombia’s Escalating Humanitarian Challenges
(MENAFN) The UN on Friday warned that Colombia’s humanitarian situation is worsening as armed clashes and climate-related emergencies intensify across multiple regions.
Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a briefing that “the humanitarian situation is deteriorating across several regions as clashes between non-state armed groups intensify in the country.” He highlighted the Catatumbo region near the Venezuelan border, noting that “clashes in the first half of this month between non-state armed groups have claimed the lives of more than 60 civilians,” with thousands displaced or confined to their homes, cutting off access to essential services and humanitarian aid.
Haq also reported “repeated attacks on medical services in Cauca, Valle del Cauca and Norte de Santander, which have left communities without essential care.” He added that heavy rains and flooding are further straining resources, causing landslides and heightening humanitarian needs.
“We, along with our humanitarian partners, continue to engage with authorities to support the humanitarian response, improve access to aid and strengthen preparedness,” Haq said.
He stressed that funding remains critically low, noting that “even after prioritizing the most severe needs and what can realistically be delivered, the Humanitarian Response Plan remains critically underfunded,” and pointing out that last year only a quarter of the $342 million requested was received.
