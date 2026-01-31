403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks with UN Refugee Chief
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The discussion occurred in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the ministry reported on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
At this time, no additional information has been disclosed concerning the "content of the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.
The discussion occurred in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the ministry reported on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
At this time, no additional information has been disclosed concerning the "content of the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment