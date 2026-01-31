Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Talks with UN Refugee Chief

2026-01-31 02:40:28
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih on Thursday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The discussion occurred in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the ministry reported on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

At this time, no additional information has been disclosed concerning the "content of the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.

