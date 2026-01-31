403
UN Chief Expresses Condolences Following Deadly Plane Crash in Colombia
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed deep sorrow over a plane crash in northeast Colombia earlier this week that claimed 15 lives.
“The Secretary-General is saddened by the plane crash in northeast Colombia, which claimed the lives of 15 people,” said his spokesperson Farhan Haq. Guterres extended “his condolences to the families of the victims, who include a member of Colombia's Congress representing a 'peace district', a congressional candidate from the same region and two humanitarian workers,” while expressing his “solidarity with the people and Government of Colombia.”
The crash occurred on Wednesday when a small Beech 1900D aircraft, operated by state-owned airline Satena, went missing from radar near La Playa de Belen in the Norte de Santander department. All 15 people on board were killed, including House of Representatives member Diogenes Quintero Amaya, a prominent advocate for displaced communities in the Catatumbo region.
The aircraft had been en route to Ocana in Norte de Santander, with a scheduled arrival at 12:10 pm local time.
