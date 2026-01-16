Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal On Hedera

MINGO today announced the launch of MINGO Tickets, its digital ticketing platform, alongside its expansion across 54 countries. Designed to make event access verifiable and reliable, the platform improves the fan experience while giving organisers greater confidence and control over ticketing.

Live event ticketing continues to face major challenges worldwide, from ticket fraud and duplicated access to high fees and poor fan experiences. As demand for live events grows globally, organisers are under increasing pressure to adopt systems that are secure, scalable, and accessible across multiple markets.

Built as a progressive web app and powered by enterprise grade infrastructure on the Hedera network, MINGO Tickets works seamlessly across devices without app downloads. It addresses core ticketing issues such as fraud and duplication, supporting high volume events with predictable costs, fast performance, and built in integrity. As part of this expansion, MINGO is rolling out MINGO Tickets across Africa through a partnership with African Boxing and the Yucateco Boxing League, supporting live events across 54 nations and one of the world's fastest growing sports markets.

Africa represents a mobile first environment where accessibility and reliability are critical. MINGO Tickets is designed to operate across diverse markets while helping reduce ticket fraud by issuing verifiable digital tickets that make authenticity provable rather than assumed.

MINGO was one of the earliest builders on Hedera, selecting the network to support real world utility at scale. Hedera's speed, security, sustainability, and predictable fees enable MINGO Tickets to operate effectively from grassroots events to major international promotions.

A Practical Approach to Event Access



Verifiable digital tickets that help prevent fraud and duplication

Lower, predictable ticketing fees for organisers

Simple mobile first access through a progressive web app Tools that allow organisers to engage fans beyond the event

Joe Arthur, CEO of Mingo, said:

Hon. Omonlei Yakubu Imadu, CEO of Yucateco Boxing Promotions and Vice President of African Boxing, hailed the partnership as a turning point for African sports:

Kevin Noone, Secretary General of The WBC Asian Boxing Council and Secretary General of WBC MuayThai, added:

Built for Scale and Global Use

The rollout across 54 countries marks the first phase of MINGO's wider international expansion. Future developments will continue to focus on improving access, reducing friction, and supporting organisers and fans with infrastructure designed for real world events at global scale.

About MINGO

MINGO is a digital infrastructure company building tools for live events, including ticketing and fan engagement. Built on the Hedera network, MINGO is designed to address long-standing issues in the ticketing industry such as fraud and scalping, while improving access and reducing friction for organisers and fans across global markets

Contact and Information

MINGO is actively onboarding events of all sizes worldwide. Anyone who introduces an event organiser, promoter, or venue to the platform may be eligible to participate as part of MINGO's global expansion.

To get involved, users can get in touch at

Mingo Online

X: @mingoapps

Telegram: https://t.me/mingobroadcast

Website: tickets.mingo.com