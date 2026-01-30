Naidu, Kalyan Accused Of False Claims On Tirumala Laddu By YSRCP

YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Bhuman Karunakar Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of deliberately hurting Hindu sentiments by making what he termed as false allegations over Lord Venkateswara's prasadam to politically target YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Accusations of Malicious Political Conspiracy

Speaking to ANI, Bhuman Karunakar Reddy said that Chadrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan falsely claimed that animal fat was mixed into the Tirumala laddu prasadam instead of ghee, with the sole intention of damaging Jagan Mohan Reddy politically. "These baseless allegations not only aim to malign our leader but also tarnish the sanctity and prestige of Lord Venkateswara. Over 1.4 billion Hindus across the world have been deeply distressed by these false claims for the past one-and-a-half years," he said.

Reddy asserted that the accusations were part of a malicious political conspiracy. "To target Jagan Mohan Reddy, they dragged Lord Venkateswara's sacred prasadam into politics. For devotees like me, this is deeply painful and unacceptable," he added.

SIT Report Refutes Allegations

Referring to the report submitted before the court by the Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led SIT, the former TTD chairman said it clearly established that no animal fat was added to the prasadam. "The report categorically states that the issue had nothing to do with political leaders, former board members or the TTD chairman, and that the lapse occurred at the supplier level," he said.

Despite this, Bhuman Karunakar Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu continued to make misleading claims through newspapers to defame Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Using Lord Venkateswara or even Lord Vishnu as a political pawn reflects a vile mindset," he said.

YSRCP to Organise Atonement Ritual

He announced that the YSRCP would organise the "Srinivasa Prasadam Ninda Parihara Homa" in Tirupati to seek atonement for the insult caused to the deity and his prasadam, calling for the actions of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to be unequivocally condemned.

"We want Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to reflect on this vile mindset. We have done no wrong; the wrongdoing, the crime, and the malicious intent lie entirely with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, as confirmed clearly in the report," he said.

