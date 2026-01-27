Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Gambia, Indonesia Ambassadors

2026-01-27 04:00:58
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhiآ received on Tuesday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Gambia to the State of Qatar HE Omar Jah and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar HE Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished both Ambassadors success in fulfilling their duties, affirming the State's readiness to prove all necessary support to strengthen bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries across various fields.

