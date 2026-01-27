403
Nvidia Invests in CoreWeave to Increase AI Factory Capacity
(MENAFN) Nvidia on Monday announced a $2 billion investment in AI company CoreWeave to accelerate the creation of more than five gigawatts of AI factories by 2030.
“The investment reflects NVIDIA’s confidence in CoreWeave’s business, team and growth strategy as a cloud platform built on NVIDIA infrastructure,” Nvidia said in a statement.
The two companies also revealed an expansion of their long-standing partnership, aimed at helping CoreWeave rapidly build over 5 gigawatts of AI factories and promote global AI adoption.
“AI is entering its next frontier and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” said Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO. “CoreWeave’s deep AI factory expertise, platform software, and unmatched execution velocity are recognized across the industry."
CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator highlighted that Nvidia remains the preferred computing platform across all stages of AI, from pre-training to post-training, while its Blackwell architecture offers the most cost-effective inference capabilities.
“This expanded collaboration underscores the strength of demand we are seeing across our customer base and the broader market signals as AI systems move into large-scale production,” Intrator said.
The statement added that the partnership leverages CoreWeave’s purpose-built cloud, software, and operational expertise, enabling clients to run demanding AI workloads efficiently and reliably at scale.
Following the announcement, CoreWeave shares rose roughly 9% in premarket trading on Monday.
