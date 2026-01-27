403
Turkish Airlines, Air Montenegro Sign Codeshare Deal to Boost Air Travel
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines and Montenegro’s national carrier, Air Montenegro, have signed a codeshare agreement aimed at enhancing air travel between the two countries, according to a statement from Türkiye’s flag carrier on Monday.
Under the deal, Turkish Airlines will place its flight code on Air Montenegro flights between Istanbul and the Montenegrin cities of Tivat and Podgorica, providing passengers with more flexible travel options through Istanbul, a major global air hub.
Conversely, Air Montenegro will add its flight code to Turkish Airlines’ routes between the two countries, as well as flights from Istanbul to Baku and Dubai.
Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said Istanbul is a key center of global aviation and a strategic bridge connecting Europe and Asia, noting that the agreement will strengthen air traffic between Türkiye and Montenegro and support tourism and trade.
Air Montenegro CEO Vukadin Stojanovic described the deal as a significant step for the airline’s international connectivity, enabling access to Turkish Airlines’ global network and offering passengers more destinations and an enhanced travel experience.
The partnership between the two flag carriers is expected to foster tourism and trade development while expanding global air access through Turkish Airlines’ extensive European and international flight network.
