'Kidnapping' Of Newborn Case Reveals Parents Sold Out Baby Due To Poverty In Jharkhand

MENAFN - IANS) Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (IANS) The so-called kidnapping of a newborn in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district turned out to be false and fabricated, officials said on Tuesday. Authorities found that the infant had not been kidnapped; instead, her parents sold her due to severe financial hardship.

The police have now recovered the baby and handed it to its mother.

According to the police, Baby Devi, a resident of Bahimar village in the Katkamandi police station area of Hazaribagh, gave birth to her sixth child on January 24 this year. Due to poor economic conditions, the family decided to sell the baby, as raising five children had already become difficult for them.

Feeling that they are unable to take responsibility for the newborn, the couple contacted her relative Meena Devi, also known as Malti Devi, through her friend Devanti Devi, and sold the newborn to her.

Subsequently, on January 26, near Laxmi Petrol Pump in the Sadar police station area, a false story of the baby being kidnapped emerged. It was claimed that an unknown woman had taken away a three-day-old baby from the arms of a woman who had come to Hazaribagh for medical treatment.

This news caused panic in the area; people became outraged, blocked roads, and started shouting slogans against the police.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police took swift action and began checking CCTV footage, mobile locations, and family background. During strict questioning, Baby Devi revealed the entire conspiracy.

Following this, the police arrested Meena Devi, alias Malti Devi, from the Chauparan area and safely recovered the newborn. After recovery, the baby was handed over to her mother.

Police officials stated that a thorough investigation into the entire matter is ongoing. All aspects related to spreading false information, conspiracy theories, disturbing law and order, and blocking roads are being examined.