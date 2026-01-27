403
Iraq Establishes Committee to Oversee Transfer ISIS from Syria to Iraq
(MENAFN) Iraqi authorities have decided to set up a dedicated security body to supervise the relocation of ISIS (Daesh) detainees held in Syrian prisons to detention facilities inside Iraq and to manage their legal cases until prosecution is completed. This decision was taken during a meeting of Iraq’s National Security Ministerial Council held on Monday.
According to official statements, the meeting—led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani—focused on the logistics and security implications of transferring ISIS members from prisons in Syria, as stated by reports. The discussions addressed both operational arrangements and broader security considerations tied to the process.
Reports indicated that the council “approved on Monday the development of an integrated roadmap and the formation of a unified security committee that will fully oversee the process of transferring ISIS terrorist elements from Syrian prisons and dealing with them until they are brought to justice.”
The council reaffirmed an earlier resolution to move the detainees, emphasizing that the measure is “a purely security decision aimed at protecting Iraq.” Officials highlighted that the move is driven by national security priorities rather than political considerations.
In addition, the council stressed the importance of maintaining coordination with the international coalition combating ISIS, while also urging the global community to fulfill its obligations regarding the detainees, according to reports.
Separately, Prime Minister al-Sudani stated during a meeting with a senior UN official that the relocation of ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq is “temporary.” He also urged countries whose citizens are among the detainees to repatriate their nationals, as noted in official remarks.
Meanwhile, reports said that US forces recently initiated an operation to relocate ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraqi-controlled detention sites to ensure continued secure confinement. The operation reportedly began with the transfer of 150 ISIS members from a detention center in Hasakah province, with longer-term plans involving the movement of up to 7,000 detainees to facilities under Iraqi control.
