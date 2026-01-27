403
German Chancellor Merz Voices Concern Over U.S. Deadly Shooting
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced alarm Monday regarding the deadly shooting of a US citizen during a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Minneapolis.
"I find the news we've been getting from the USA in the last few days indeed worrying. And it's obviously always one region or one city that is affected," Merz stated in Hamburg.
"I assume that the American authorities will now really clarify whether it was necessary to shoot here, whether there really was a threat to the officers involved. In any case, I have to say I find this level of use of violence in the USA worrying, to put it that way," he added.
A 37-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the city's second lethal shooting of an American citizen by federal agents within the month. The US government characterized the fatal shooting as self-defense; however, video footage of the scene posted online paints a different picture.
The killing of Alex Pretti, who worked as an intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Minneapolis, intensified already-elevated tensions, triggering violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement personnel. The episode came after the fatal shooting on Jan. 7 of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.
