Adenia Partners Enters Egypt With Majority Stake In Parkville Pharmaceuticals

Africa-focused private equity firm Adenia Partners has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Parkville Pharmaceuticals, marking its first majority investment in Egypt.

The stake was acquired from Admaius Capital Partners, alongside Parkville's chairman Dr. Sherif Bassiouny and co-founder and CEO Dr. Mahmoud Farrag. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cairo, Parkville operates across the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical segments, with a diversified portfolio covering skincare, haircare, deodorants, wellness products, and therapeutic medicines. The company has built a strong local presence through an emphasis on in-house research, manufacturing quality, and broad distribution.

Adenia said the investment will support Parkville's next growth phase, with a focus on expanding its product portfolio, accelerating digital and e-commerce channels, and entering new regional markets. The deal aligns with Adenia's broader strategy of backing scalable, locally built businesses across Africa.

“We are delighted that our first acquisition in Egypt is into one of the region's fastest-growing healthcare businesses,” said Stéphane Bacquaert, managing partner at Adenia Partners, adding that the firm sees strong potential in Parkville's affordable, high-quality health and personal care offering.

Heba Hakky, principal at Adenia Partners, said the transaction reflects confidence in Egypt's long-term economic fundamentals and in the ability of local champions to scale regionally.

Parkville CEO Mahmoud Farrag said the company had achieved solid progress over the past two years with Admaius, delivering strong value creation, and described the Adenia partnership as a step toward positioning Parkville as a Middle East and Africa healthcare champion.

Adenia Partners was advised by Baker McKenzie as legal counsel. Zilla Capital acted as the sole financial advisor to the existing shareholders, while Matouk Bassiouny served as legal counsel.