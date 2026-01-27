403
U.S. Winter Storm Forces Over 15,000 Flight Cancellations
(MENAFN) A massive winter storm tearing through America's Southeast has grounded air travel nationwide, wiping out more than 15,000 flights and stranding thousands of passengers as brutal ice, snow, and plummeting temperatures cripple transportation networks, flight monitoring data revealed Monday.
By 1000GMT, cancellations exceeded 15,000 for flights scheduled within, departing from, or arriving in the United States, while delays topped 6,000, FlightAware reported.
The carnage began Sunday, with Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport suffering the heaviest losses—828 scrapped flights. Close behind: Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina recorded 751 cancellations, New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) saw 728 grounded, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey lost 682, and Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport canceled 680.
Major carriers absorbed devastating blows. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines collectively scrapped over 4,000 flights, while Southwest Airlines and United Airlines combined for approximately 3,000 cancellations.
The chaos unfolded as an expansive storm system unleashed sleet, freezing rain, and heavy snowfall stretching from southern states through New England. The National Weather Service warned wintry conditions would persist through Monday across numerous regions, with extended periods of dangerously cold temperatures expected to trigger "dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts."
Power failures compounded the crisis, leaving more than 820,000 customers in darkness nationwide, poweroutagedata showed.
President Donald Trump greenlit emergency declarations for at least twelve states, as federal response teams and emergency resources were strategically deployed across multiple states, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Sunday.
"The Trump administration has worked around the clock with state and local governments ahead of this winter storm. Response to this storm has been locally executed, state led and federally supported," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said through US social media company X.
