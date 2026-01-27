403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, EU Conclude Negotiations for Free Trade Agreement
(MENAFN) India and the European Union have concluded negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), an Indian official confirmed on Monday.
Indian Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal made the announcement ahead of planned talks on Tuesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa.
“Official-level negotiations are being concluded and both sides are all set to announce the successful conclusion” of the FTA talks on Tuesday, Agrawal said.
He described the agreement as balanced and forward-looking, noting that it will strengthen economic integration between India and the EU. “Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalized,” he added.
The FTA is expected to be formally signed later this year and could enter into force early next year. Ursula von der Leyen has referred to the expected deal as “the mother of all trade deals.”
India’s government notes that the EU is its largest trading partner for goods, with bilateral trade totaling around $136 billion in 2024–25.
Indian Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal made the announcement ahead of planned talks on Tuesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa.
“Official-level negotiations are being concluded and both sides are all set to announce the successful conclusion” of the FTA talks on Tuesday, Agrawal said.
He described the agreement as balanced and forward-looking, noting that it will strengthen economic integration between India and the EU. “Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalized,” he added.
The FTA is expected to be formally signed later this year and could enter into force early next year. Ursula von der Leyen has referred to the expected deal as “the mother of all trade deals.”
India’s government notes that the EU is its largest trading partner for goods, with bilateral trade totaling around $136 billion in 2024–25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment