Rajasthan Met Department Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts Warning Of Rain, Thunderstorms

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow and orange alert in parts of the state, warning of rain accompanied by hailstorms and thunderstorms in around 20 districts.

In the last 24 hours, light rainfall was recorded at a few places in eastern Rajasthan, while the weather remained mainly dry in the western part of the state.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius in Pali, while the minimum temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius in Alwar.

Cold day conditions were observed at a few places in the Jodhpur division, and light fog was reported at isolated locations in eastern Rajasthan, said Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

Due to the activation of a new Western Disturbance, weather conditions across Rajasthan have changed significantly. Several districts, including the state capital Jaipur, have been witnessing intermittent rainfall since morning on Tuesday.

Further, cold winds accompanying the rainfall have intensified the chill. Districts such as Alwar and Sawai Madhopur also received rainfall, while dense clouds continue to hover over many parts of the state, with hopes of showers.

Over the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures in most cities remained below 10 degrees Celsius. Sirohi registered 7.9 degrees, Jaisalmer recorded 8.6 degrees, Nagaur had 8.7 degrees, Pali had 8.4 degrees, and Phalodi had 9.8 degrees, among others.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms, and rain in the following six districts -- Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Sikar, Bharatpur and Dausa.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain and thunderstorms in 15 districts, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Bundi, Alwar, Nagaur, Ajmer, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Tonk, Baran, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, and Dholpur. Wind speeds of 30-40 km/hour are also expected.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and to avoid standing under trees.