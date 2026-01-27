403
Italy Announces Emergency Measures after Cyclone Harry, Niscemi Landslide
(MENAFN) Italy declared a state of emergency on Monday in response to widespread damage caused last week by Cyclone Harry, which struck Calabria, Sicily, and Sardinia and led to a significant landslide in the Sicilian town of Niscemi. The disaster has displaced at least 1,500 residents and severely disrupted daily life, according to officials.
Minister of Civil Protection Nello Musumeci said authorities have expanded the safety buffer zone around the landslide from 100 to 150 meters (328 to 492 feet) as the movement continues toward the town center, with the affected area now stretching over four kilometers (2.5 miles).
Musumeci also reported that the number of displaced residents has risen to 1,500. Fabio Ciciliano, head of the Civil Protection Department, warned that the landslide remains active and the number of evacuees could increase further. “The number of evacuees in Niscemi is increasing because the landslide isn't stopped, so as the landslide continues to enter the town, it becomes increasingly important to increase the number of evacuees,” he said.
The Italian government has allocated €100 million ($118.7 million) from the national emergency fund for immediate interventions in Calabria, Sicily, and Sardinia. The funds will support debris removal, restoration of essential services, and direct aid to affected residents. A one-year state of emergency has been declared for the regions affected by the severe weather caused by Cyclone Harry, according to reports.
Earlier on Monday, the Civil Protection Department extended the ordinary alert, or yellow code, through Jan. 27 in Veneto, Sardinia, Campania, Calabria, and Sicily following the passage of a deep low-pressure system over the central-western Mediterranean.
