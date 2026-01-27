Man Threatens Passers-By With Grenade In Kyiv Region, Policeman Uses Weapon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Polic of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, passers-by notified the patrol police that an unknown man with an object resembling a grenade was in the village of Nemishaieve on Central Street.

"A patrol police team arrived at the specified place and found a citizen with a grenade in his hands. The offender reacted aggressively to the repeated legal demands and warnings of the police and tried to use the ammunition, the National Police said.

To stop the threat to the lives and health of citizens and police officers, the inspector of the patrol police used service firearms. As noted, as a result of this, the person involved received gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

Currently, an investigative team and the leadership of the Main Directorate of National Police and the Patrol Police are working on the spot. The circumstances of the event are established.

As reported, a man blew up a grenade in the Kyiv region; five policemen were injured, and the person involved died.