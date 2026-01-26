Northland Power Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date And Provides Earnings Conference Call And Webcast Details

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2025 fourth quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Northland's management will hold an earnings conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 26, 2026, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL:

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower on Friday, February 27, 2026.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and an inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, and respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

416-989-8734

...