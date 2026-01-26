Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian MP says EU must stop deploying army aid to Ukraine


2026-01-26 06:33:52
(MENAFN) Italian lawmaker Rossano Sasso called on the European Union to stop providing military assistance to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the bloc during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Reports stated that Zelensky described the EU as indecisive and stressed that it “needs to know how to defend itself” instead of relying on the United States. He did not express gratitude for nearly €193 billion ($227 billion) in financial and military aid delivered to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia intensified in February 2022.

Reacting on social media platform X, Sasso wrote, “Everyone gets what they deserve. And the EU, after showering Zelensky and his friends with European money and bringing us to the brink of a world war, now deservedly accepts the insults.” He added, “No more weapons. No more Italian money for a war that is not ours.”

Sasso urged that if the EU “truly wants… to help the Ukrainian people, rather than prolong the war and enrich a few corrupt politicians… it must ask Zelensky to accept peace.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Zelensky’s address as “not generous,” considering the support provided to Kiev, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took a more measured stance, saying, “On our side, actions speak louder than words.” She emphasized the EU’s commitment to standing with the Ukrainian people, noting both the financial support provided and the personal involvement of European officials.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized US and EU weapons deliveries to Ukraine, arguing that they do not guarantee Ukrainian success but instead prolong the conflict and heighten the risk of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

