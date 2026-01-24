403
Alexander McLean Takes the CSI4*-W Diamond Tour Longines Ranking Class Presented by AMEA Power
(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) The Al Shira’aa International Horse Show reached its halfway point today, with six action-packed classes spread across both arenas, including the first qualifier for Sunday’s Grand Prix and the ever-popular Ride n’ Drive class.
Proceedings began in Arena Two with the CSI Juniors class, presented by Prestige, as the young riders opened Day Three with confident performances. Twelve of the nineteen combinations jumped clear in the first phase of the 1.25m Two-Phase class, but it was an all-Emirati podium, with Mohammad Saeed Al Ghurair clinching first place aboard Corlyska in a time of 25.49 seconds. The 17-year-old rider has enjoyed a strong season so far, with victories in Doha at the FEI Group VII Finals in November last year, alongside multiple podium placings on the UAE’s international circuit. Teammate Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi followed in second place aboard Dion Z, while Ali Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi secured third riding Salsa.
Action then shifted to Arena One for the CSI4* Pearl Tour Longines Ranking class, presented by Equitrans, where a strong international field tackled a demanding 1.45m course. From the 46 starters, twelve riders advanced to the jump-off, with the Equitrans oxer, positioned as part of the double on the home straight, catching many combinations out. It proved to be a home win for the UAE, as Al Shira’aa’s young Olympic star claimed top honours aboard Emaraude de Zabala, producing a quick clear in 37.50 seconds to secure his first victory on the mare since he took over the ride last summer. Germany’s Christian Ahlmann gave it his all aboard Sherran WL but had to settle for second place in 37.71 seconds, while fellow German Maximilian Lill, in the midst of his debut UAE season, piloted Viverter PS into third.
The programme continued with the CSI Children’s class, supported by host venue Al Forsan International Sports Resort, where the youngest riders – and the future of the sport – rose to the challenge in the 1.15m Two-Phase class. Iran’s Diana Heidari emerged victorious riding Roosje van de Meyhoeve, delivering a faultless round in 29.78 seconds. Khaled Ahmad Khalifa Al Ayali Al Mheiri of the UAE followed in second place aboard Urtimack des Abbayes, while Ayesha Saeed Al Ghurair completed the podium in third aboard Haia, producing the only other double clear.
Competitive action continued with the Al Shira’aa-sponsored CSI Amateur class, offering amateur riders the opportunity to compete on an international stage. Rawad Saad, a 16-year-old rider from Lebanon, impressed aboard Sydney van het Oosthof, jumping clear in the 1.05m Two-Phase class in a time of 23.16 seconds. Emirati rider Mohamed Shafa Mohamed Saleh Abdalla followed in second place riding Levita, while Egypt’s Omar Ahmed Taha claimed third place aboard Pleasure WV.
As the afternoon session unfolded, attention returned to elite sport with the CSI4*-W Diamond Tour Longines Ranking class, presented by AMEA Power. Riders faced a demanding 1.50m track against the clock, serving as a qualifier for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Alexander McLean stormed to victory riding Calixte Heartbreaker Z, producing a faultless round in 68.71 seconds. The 24-year-old British rider has partnered the scopey mare to multiple victories since taking over the ride last December. Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann followed in second place aboard Qasirah van de Reistenhoek while Germany’s Christian Ahlmann rode Vivario JLZ into third.
As night fell, the evening session delivered one of the show’s most popular spectacles with the CSI2* Ride n’ Drive, presented by Al Futtaim. Combining speed, precision and entertainment, the class drew strong crowds to witness the riders, and the drivers complete a set of obstacles on horseback and behind the wheel of the Denza. Layth Ghrayeb delivered his usual speedy round on Elite de Ponts, before making a dash to the awaiting SUV, with Ali Al Nowais ready to the pedal to the metal. They sped through the cones in a time of 95.23 seconds, ahead of Yaser Almasri in second place and Sultan Majed Al Awani in third.
With three days of competition complete, focus now turns to the penultimate day of the Al Shira’aa International Horse Show, which promises further excitement with the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Speed Derby.
