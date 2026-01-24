Doha Metro Announces Update To Metrolink

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail tram announced a metrolink service update today, Saturday.

It said that starting tomorrow, January 25, 2026, new bus route M318 will be operating from Exit 1 of Al Sudan station.

The free feeder bus service will serve the residential and commercial areas of Bu Hamour, including areas near Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Dar Al Salam Mall, Souq Al Baladi, Al Jazeera Academy and Mamoura Traffic Investigation Department.



