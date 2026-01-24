Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Doha Metro Announces Update To Metrolink

Doha Metro Announces Update To Metrolink


2026-01-24 03:03:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail tram announced a metrolink service update today, Saturday.

It said that starting tomorrow, January 25, 2026, new bus route M318 will be operating from Exit 1 of Al Sudan station.

The free feeder bus service will serve the residential and commercial areas of Bu Hamour, including areas near Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Dar Al Salam Mall, Souq Al Baladi, Al Jazeera Academy and Mamoura Traffic Investigation Department.

Read Also
  • QFZ discusses sustainable trade, resilient connectivity in Davos
  • Qatar Meteorology issues warning as strong winds, dust forecast for Sunday
  • UK joint squadron deploys Typhoon jets to Qatar

MENAFN24012026000063011010ID1110643957



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search