The Blueprint Of A Coffee Empire: Roasters Grows From Jumeirah Villa To World Record Holder

From a passion project in a Jumeirah villa to a Guinness World Record-holding global empire, Roasters Co-founder and CEO Konstantin Harbuz reveals the blueprint behind the city's most prestigious coffee brand.

What inspired the shift from a personal quest for the perfect cup of coffee into a brand that has redefined Dubai's premium coffee culture?

It truly began as a personal obsession. My wife and I are genuine enthusiasts, and our original goal was simple: create a space where we could serve the finest coffee in the world. Our first location was a large villa in Jumeirah, designed more for quality and curiosity than commercial gain. We were pioneers there, introducing the first rooftop terrace in a Jumeirah coffee shop, alongside VIP rooms and live roasting.

By 2021, the response was overwhelming. We had queues every weekend. That success caught the attention of major developers like Dubai Holding and Emaar, leading to flagship locations in JBR and Dubai Mall within the same week. That was the moment it transitioned from a hobby into a serious brand.

As a brand known for rare beans, who are the minds maintaining these standards behind the scenes?

The creative foundation is very personal. My wife and I travel extensively to explore specialty coffee cultures and rare beans, which continues to shape our selection strategy. Operationally, we now employ a team of over 300 people. Our Quality and Beverage departments, led by a highly skilled head roaster and certified Q graders, ensure that our uncompromising standards are met across all 11 locations.

What differentiates the experience at your locations from a standard specialty shop?

Consistency in offering“champion-level” coffees is rare. We actively curate beans from over 24 coffee-producing countries, including some of the most exclusive lots globally, such as Cup of Excellence winners. Because we roast in-house, we have total control over the freshness and flavour expression. Every cup is a reflection of our original vision to serve only the best.

How much weight do you place on strategic location versus the product itself?

Location is a critical success factor. Since 2021, our strategy has been to secure only the most premium spots in the city. However, we balance that with heavy investment in our people and product. We don't just pick a spot based on foot traffic; we use a data-driven approach to analyse demographics, customer mentality, and emerging trends in every district. This precision allows us to adapt each branch to its neighbourhood while keeping our core identity intact.

Could you share the story behind achieving the Guinness World Record for the most exclusive coffee experience?

That was a very carefully planned initiative. Our team had to source an extremely limited coffee lot and navigate a rigorous verification process to meet the Guinness World Records' criteria for the world's most expensive coffee. The global exposure was extraordinary, within two weeks, over 1,000 international media outlets published the story. It was a rewarding validation of our team's hard work.

Beyond the beans, which menu items have become staples for your regulars?

While we are known for rare coffee, our all-day dining, artisan bakery, and signature desserts are huge draws. Recently, we launched a new menu featuring caviar and truffles, which has been incredibly successful. We want the culinary experience to match the luxury of the coffee.

What does the international future look like for the brand?

2026 will be a landmark year. We are opening four additional locations in the UAE to strengthen our GCC presence. Beyond that, we are going global. Our first international flagship will open in Hong Kong in April 2026, marking the start of our journey to share our Dubai-born excellence with the world.

What has been the most fulfilling part of this evolution?

The guests. In 2025 alone, we welcomed over 750,000 people. Seeing that level of trust is incredibly fulfilling. Most of our earnings are reinvested into our growth and our people. Dubai has given so much to my family, and this brand is our way of giving back, by contributing to the culture and positioning the city as a true global coffee capital.