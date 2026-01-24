Evoost AI: Proptech Emerging As A Key Pillar In UAE Real Estate

The UAE's real estate sector is rapidly being reshaped by proptech, as digital tools move from the margins to the mainstream of property transactions, management and development. Market research estimates the UAE proptech sector was valued at about $607 million in 2024 and is projected to exceed $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of nearly 17.5%. This momentum is being driven by strong investor interest, government-led digitisation and rising demand for data-led

eVoost AI, a proptech company headquartered in the UAE, is emerging as a notable player in the global real estate technology landscape as developers increasingly turn to artificial intelligence to modernize sales and customer engagement.

Founded with the ambition of rethinking how residential real estate is marketed and sold, eVoost AI has positioned itself at the intersection of data intelligence, emotional artificial intelligence, and real estate strategy. The company works with developers and real estate firms across multiple international markets, offering an integrated platform designed to support decision-making, customer interaction, and sales execution within a single digital ecosystem.

Operating from Abu Dhabi while maintaining strong ties to European and international markets, eVoost AI reflects the growing role of the UAE as a hub for technology-driven companies with global reach. The firm's platform is designed to help developers better understand buyer intent, personalize engagement across digital channels, and maintain visibility and control over the entire sales process.

According to Koh Onozawa, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of eVoost AI, the company's strategy is built around long-term value creation rather than short-term disruption.“Our objective has always been to build a company that enables people to access real estate opportunities more intuitively, regardless of location,” he said.“From Abu Dhabi, we are building a platform that connects data, emotion, and technology to support more informed decisions for developers and buyers alike.”

At the core of eVoost AI's offering is an intelligent sales platform that combines market research, AI-driven customer interaction, and performance monitoring. The system allows developers to translate market signals into actionable insights, deploy automated yet personalized engagement across digital touchpoints such as websites and messaging platforms, and track progress through real-time dashboards integrated with existing operational tools.

The company emphasizes that its technology is designed to complement human sales teams rather than replace them. By automating repetitive interactions and surfacing behavioral insights, the platform enables sales professionals to focus on higher-value engagement while maintaining consistent brand messaging and responsiveness.

Cristian G. Pastrana, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, brings a background in real estate development to the venture. His experience in managing residential projects has shaped the company's focus on practicality and execution.“Real estate is a complex, trust-based industry,” Pastrana said.“Our goal is to introduce systems that improve transparency and efficiency without removing the human element that remains essential to the buying process.”

eVoost AI has established commercial relationships with developers and real estate companies across different regions, as well as partnerships with data and analytics platforms to enhance market intelligence. These collaborations allow the company to adapt its technology to local market conditions while maintaining a consistent operational framework.

The company's growth has been supported by its participation in Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem, which continues to attract technology entrepreneurs seeking access to capital, infrastructure, and international markets. As proptech adoption accelerates globally, the UAE's role as a launchpad for scalable technology companies has become increasingly prominent.

Industry observers note that developers are under growing pressure to improve sales efficiency, customer experience, and data visibility, particularly as buyer expectations evolve in a digitally driven environment. Platforms such as eVoost AI are part of a broader shift toward integrated, data-led approaches to real estate sales.

Looking ahead, eVoost AI plans to continue expanding its international footprint, refining its artificial intelligence capabilities, and strengthening its team across technology and real estate disciplines. The company also aims to deepen its collaboration with developers seeking to modernize their go-to-market strategies.

As real estate markets worldwide adapt to changing consumer behavior and technological advancement, eVoost AI's approach highlights how artificial intelligence is becoming an integral component of the industry's transformation, with Abu Dhabi increasingly serving as a center for innovation-led growth.