Russia, China criticize West’s Asia-Pacific military plans
(MENAFN) Russia and China voiced opposition on Friday to what they described as Western “actions and plans to militarize” the Asia-Pacific region, according to statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing, where both officials rejected efforts to establish NATO-style military infrastructure in the region or impose external Indo-Pacific strategies.
They emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address emerging security challenges, warning against the rise of selective military-political alliances.
Rudenko and Sun also reviewed multiple areas of bilateral cooperation, taking into account developments in Myanmar, Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula, and northeast Asia more broadly.
On Thursday, Rudenko held separate talks with Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin on China-Russia relations and matters related to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry reports.
“Both sides agreed that in 2025, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President (Vladimir) Putin, China-Russia relations maintained their momentum of development,” the statement said.
Russian assessments indicate that trade between the two countries is expected to surpass $220 billion in 2025, highlighting growing economic ties that have drawn criticism from Western nations since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in early 2022.
