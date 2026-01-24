403
Four go missing after vessel collides with fishing boat off Karachi
(MENAFN) At least four fishermen went missing on Friday after a fishing boat collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Karachi, Pakistan, authorities said.
Seven other fishermen aboard the boat were rescued, according to Syed Asad Raza, a city police chief.
The incident occurred near Manora Beach, close to the Karachi Port Trust, when a foreign merchant vessel struck the fishing boat, causing it to capsize and forcing all 11 crew members into the sea, police reported.
While seven fishermen were later rescued by another vessel in the area, search and rescue operations continue for the four missing individuals.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.
