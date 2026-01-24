403
‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’ Earns World-Class Recognitions
(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, 23 January 2026: Following a year of success and recognition for its wellness brands, ‘Serenity - The Art of Well Being’ and its sub-brand ‘Pure by Serenity’, United Hospitality Management (UHM) is preparing for a significant expansion in the region. The group has confirmed that five new locations for the wellness brands are currently in the pipeline.
‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’ at Fairmont The Palm secured four major awards, including Middle East’s Best Spa Design at the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2025. This was followed by three major titles at the World Luxury Spa Awards: Middle East’s Best Luxury Couples Spa, Best Luxury Spa & Stay, and Best Luxury Spa Getaway.
These accolades complement the brand’s wider global success, which includes a 4-star Forbes Travel Guide rating at Pine Cliffs Resort in Portugal and wins at the Luxe Global Awards for Hyatt Regency Lisboa. ‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’ at Pine Cliffs Resort was also distinguished by The Times as one of the 50 Best Spas in the World. The brand currently operates in three prominent Portuguese locations: Hyatt Regency Lisbon, Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, and Sheraton Resort Cascais.
With its brands consistently setting a benchmark for luxury wellness, UHM is stepping into 2026 as a wellness leader, with more accolades and nominations underway.
“Receiving these awards is, above all, a reflection of an extraordinary team, consistent and disciplined work, and a genuine focus on people, resulting in meaningful and lasting experiences for our guests." says Maria d’Orey, Founder and Global Director of ‘Serenity - The Art of Well Being’.
“Seeing our work recognised by Haute Grandeur, World Luxury Spa Awards and other prestigious wellness organisations, was a proud moment for our whole team. It shows that the care we put into every detail is really being felt. With the successful launch of Pure by Serenity at Th8 Palm Beach Resort, we are excited to show how this same ethos can thrive in different settings.”
The flagship brand’s success has provided a strong foundation for Pure by Serenity, which recently opened at Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort. This boutique concept has quickly become a favourite for guests seeking a more tailored approach to wellbeing. Another Pure by Serenity location is currently under development in Portugal.
“These awards and the warm reception for Pure by Serenity at Th8 Palm mark the start of an exciting new chapter for us,” says Klaus Assmann, CEO of United Hospitality Management – Middle East, India and Southeast Asia.
“We are not simply expanding our footprint; we are intentionally driving the regional wellness narrative. With five new locations on the horizon, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class wellness solutions that contribute to the UAE’s reputation as a premier destination for holistic health.”
As UHM moves forward, the focus remains on the people and the stories that make each wellness journey unique.
-ENDS-
