Increasing Political Interference In Religion Is Fatal For Society: Mayawati

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday warned that the growing interference of political figures in religious affairs across Uttar Pradesh and other states is proving harmful to social harmony and public life.

In a post on X, Mayawati said political involvement in religious festivals, rituals, prayers and bathing ceremonies has increased significantly in recent years, giving rise to fresh controversies, tensions and social conflicts.

“This situation is not right from any perspective, and it is natural for an atmosphere of sorrow and concern to prevail among the common people,” she said.

The BSP supremo cautioned against linking religion with politics for narrow political gains, saying such practices carry serious risks.

Referring to the ongoing controversy in Prayagraj over bathing ceremonies during the Magh Mela, she said the dispute marked yet another example of the dangers involved.

“The mutual disrespect, allegations and counter-allegations in Prayagraj clearly show why religion and politics should be kept separate. It is best to avoid such situations in every possible way,” she added.

Mayawati stressed that the Constitution and laws of the country envision politics and religion operating independently, with public welfare and people-centric governance as the true national duty.

She said political leaders must discharge their constitutional responsibilities honestly and without malice or bias, keeping in mind the social, political and economic interests of all sections of society.

“In the present circumstances, this is precisely what people expect. Therefore, the bitter dispute over the bathing ceremony in Prayagraj should be resolved at the earliest through mutual consensus -- the sooner, the better,” she said.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Mayawati also conveyed her“heartiest congratulations and best wishes” to the people of the state on Uttar Pradesh Day.

The controversy erupted during the Magh Mela when Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was stopped by police while proceeding in a palanquin for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya and was asked to go on foot.

A scuffle broke out between his disciples and the authorities, following which the Shankaracharya staged a sit-in protest outside his camp in the Magh Mela area.

Subsequently, the administration issued two notices to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati within 48 hours -- seeking clarification over his use of the title 'Shankaracharya' and demanding an explanation for the Mauni Amavasya incident.

The notices also warned of a possible ban from the Magh Mela. The seer later submitted replies to both notices. Since then, political parties have entered the fray, further escalating the issue.