Indian Textiles Sector Almost Doubles To Rs 16 Lakh Crore, Exports Rise Over 25 Pc: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The textiles sector in India has seen tremendous growth in the last decade - from Rs 8.4 lakh crore in 2014 to around Rs 16 lakh crore today, becoming one of the biggest platforms for generating employment, according to the government.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said the domestic market also increased from Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 13 lakh crore in 2025, while the country's exports also witnessed over 25 per cent rise post-pandemic.

Addressing the 74th Edition of India International Garment Fair (IIGF) here, the minister said the IIGF is a trusted platform, and“I can say that the India International Garment Fair has now become a major global platform for international garment buyers.”

He further said the Narendra Modi government has removed all barriers in textiles, be it QCO, increasing RoDTEP and RoSCTL schemes, reducing import duty by six months and rectifying the inverted duty structure, etc.

“We have supported the industry with Rs 50,000 crore via RoDTEP and RoSCTL schemes,” the minister said.

Singh further stated that the challenges have allowed us to remain resilient and stable despite headwinds.

“Our export diversification drive to 40 new countries is showing positive results,” he mentioned.

The minister further informed that in Argentina, we grew by 77 per cent, Egypt by 30 per cent, Poland and Japan by 20 per cent and Sweden and France by 10 per cent, which is a very encouraging sign.

The positive news is that the India-EU free trade agreement will be signed in the next few days, he added.

“We have a young workforce, raw material and foreign exchange surplus, therefore, we must see that we achieve all targets,” the minister noted.

India is moving away from reliance on foreign benchmarks and is developing its own standards through indigenous initiatives such as VisionNxt and IndiaSize.

Dr A Sakthivel, Chairman of AEPC said that the presence of exhibitors from all parts of the country highlights the depth and breadth of our manufacturing ecosystem, while the enthusiastic participation of international buyers reaffirms confidence in Indian capabilities.

“I am happy to share that cumulative RMG exports during April–December 2025–26 stood at $11,584.3 million, registering a growth of 2.4 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year,” he added.

-IANS

na/