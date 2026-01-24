Russian Drone Attack Damages Buildings In Kharkiv, 14 People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegra.

“In the Nemishlianskyi district, as a result of an enemy attack, the homeowner was injured when a Shahed drone hit her house. Many neighboring houses were also damaged,” he wrote.

In the Industrialnyi district, according to the mayor, six people were injured.

All relevant emergency services are working at the sites, Terekhov added.

Shortly afterward, he reported:“The number of injured at the impact sites has increased to 11 people.”

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported that 14 people were injured.

“Fourteen people, including one child, were injured as a result of a massive Russian UAV attack. Destruction and fires occurred at various locations,” the statement said.

In particular, in the Industrialnyi district, residential high-rise buildings as well as an industrial facility were on fire. Emergency responders rescued five people from a four-story building, including one child. Buildings of a dormitory and a medical facility were damaged.

In the Nemishlyanskyi district, a private residential house caught fire.

“In total, 134 rescuers, 34 units of SES equipment, as well as police officers, medics, volunteers, and municipal services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. SES psychologists are working at the scene,” the agency noted.

According to earlier reports, as a result of a Russian drone attack on one of Kharkiv's districts, a residential building was hit.