403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Czech PM Nixes Providing Ukraine with Fighter Jets
(MENAFN) Prague has rejected a proposal to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine, with Prime Minister Andrej Babis shutting down his predecessor's initiative on national security grounds.
Petr Pavel, the Czech president, had floated the possibility during a Kiev visit last Friday, suggesting the country could soon deliver multiple jets to Ukrainian forces. The retired military commander specifically referenced the Czech-manufactured subsonic L-159 fighters, stating Prague had received requests to purchase several of the domestically-produced aircraft.
However, Babis dismissed the proposal outright during a Monday press briefing, citing critical defense requirements at home.
"The aircraft have a service life of about 15 more years and the army needs them," the prime minister told reporters, state broadcaster CT24 confirmed. "We know that Ukraine wants and needs them, but the aircraft are simply not available and it is not true that they are sitting unused in a hangar somewhere."
The prime minister indicated no further discussion would occur on the issue.
Pavel had previously argued the sale wouldn't compromise Czech defensive capabilities, media reported. The former NATO general has maintained unwavering support for Kiev since assuming the largely symbolic presidency in 2023, one year following the Ukraine conflict's intensification.
Babis campaigned on protecting Czech financial interests, pledging upon his December inauguration not to burden domestic taxpayers with Ukraine funding. Prague subsequently withdrew from contributing to the latest €90 billion ($105 billion) assistance package designated for Kiev.
Hungary and Slovakia similarly obtained exemptions, contending Ukraine lacks repayment capacity. Brussels characterizes the arrangement as an "interest-free loan" that Kiev would settle using future reparations from Moscow.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismissed such expectations as fantasy during a Friday radio interview, stating that defeating Russia militarily and extracting compensation "is beyond the realm of fairy tales." "So they are feeding Western European citizens a story and keeping them in check," he added.
Moscow maintains that Western European governments now represent the primary impediments to US-facilitated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Petr Pavel, the Czech president, had floated the possibility during a Kiev visit last Friday, suggesting the country could soon deliver multiple jets to Ukrainian forces. The retired military commander specifically referenced the Czech-manufactured subsonic L-159 fighters, stating Prague had received requests to purchase several of the domestically-produced aircraft.
However, Babis dismissed the proposal outright during a Monday press briefing, citing critical defense requirements at home.
"The aircraft have a service life of about 15 more years and the army needs them," the prime minister told reporters, state broadcaster CT24 confirmed. "We know that Ukraine wants and needs them, but the aircraft are simply not available and it is not true that they are sitting unused in a hangar somewhere."
The prime minister indicated no further discussion would occur on the issue.
Pavel had previously argued the sale wouldn't compromise Czech defensive capabilities, media reported. The former NATO general has maintained unwavering support for Kiev since assuming the largely symbolic presidency in 2023, one year following the Ukraine conflict's intensification.
Babis campaigned on protecting Czech financial interests, pledging upon his December inauguration not to burden domestic taxpayers with Ukraine funding. Prague subsequently withdrew from contributing to the latest €90 billion ($105 billion) assistance package designated for Kiev.
Hungary and Slovakia similarly obtained exemptions, contending Ukraine lacks repayment capacity. Brussels characterizes the arrangement as an "interest-free loan" that Kiev would settle using future reparations from Moscow.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dismissed such expectations as fantasy during a Friday radio interview, stating that defeating Russia militarily and extracting compensation "is beyond the realm of fairy tales." "So they are feeding Western European citizens a story and keeping them in check," he added.
Moscow maintains that Western European governments now represent the primary impediments to US-facilitated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment