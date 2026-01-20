403
Trump warns of heavy tariffs over France’s Gaza peace board snub
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reacted on Monday to reports that French President Emmanuel Macron may decline to join the international Board of Peace intended to address the Gaza conflict, issuing a warning of severe tariffs.
“Did he say that?” Trump asked when questioned about Macron’s reported remarks. “Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon. I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join. I mean, if he said that — you're probably giving it to me a little bit differently — but if he actually did say that,” he added.
French media, citing sources close to Macron, reported that the French leader does not plan to participate in the board, expressing concern that the US-led initiative exceeds Gaza-related issues and could challenge the principles and structure of the United Nations.
The White House earlier this month announced the creation of the Board of Peace, describing it as a body to “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war in Gaza and oversee the region’s reconstruction. The board is designed to provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
As part of the initiative, the US also established the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board, to implement phase two of the plan. Other world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have also been invited to join the board.
