Elder Homelessness Increases in Ireland
(MENAFN) Ireland confronts an escalating emergency as mounting numbers of older adults slip into homelessness, a new investigation released Monday reveals.
The analysis conducted by the Simon Communities of Ireland (SCI), a nonprofit supporting homeless populations, alongside the Galway Simon Community, scrutinized the circumstances of aging adults grappling with housing instability across Ireland.
Researchers discovered that surging rates of elderly homelessness expose "significant gaps" in policy and service implementation.
According to the investigation, housing instability among seniors stems from intertwined structural pressures and personal trajectory factors throughout their lives.
The study explained: "Individual factors such as low lifetime earnings, illness, disability, relationship breakdown, institutionalisation, and bereavement further heighten the risks of experiencing homelessness."
Investigators issued a stark warning that elderly homelessness creates "profound and interconnected impacts" on physical health, mental wellbeing, social inclusion and emotional security, making it a significant public health and social issue.
Urgent Call for Legislative Overhaul
The report demanded governmental action to enact fresh legislation strengthening safeguards against housing displacement and stemming the flow of seniors into homelessness.
Researchers stressed that support services require adequate funding to address the elevated and multifaceted requirements of elderly homeless populations.
The study emphasized a comprehensive framework moving forward: "Multi-level policy and strategic approaches, research and community-based supports, must be underpinned by an ethos of meaningful involvement of older people with lived experience of homelessness."
Statistics from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage published earlier this month documented nearly 17,000 men, women and children were living in emergency accommodation in November.
