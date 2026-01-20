Did you know what padel rackets are made of?

When you grab a racket and step onto the court, probably the last thing you think about is what that tool in your hand is actually made of. Yet knowing its materials can completely change how you understand your own game. Because yes, behind every shot there is a carefully designed combination of rubbers, fibres and even a bit of science, all working together to determine whether you’ll have more power, more control or simply greater comfort when playing.

The most important part is inside

Let’s start with the interior; the part you don’t see but feel with every impact. Here we find two main materials: EVA rubber and FOAM. EVA is considered the standard in modern padel, a dense rubber that adapts to impact and enhances it, providing extra control if you prefer to direct the ball with precision. Not all EVAs are the same, though: depending on their density, they can behave very differently. Some are harder, ideal for players seeking pure power, while others are softer, offering improved ball control and greater comfort.

FOAM, on the other hand, is softer and more absorbent, often used in rackets designed for players with elbow issues or for those who simply prefer a softer touch. However, because it is softer, it may lose durability over time and offer less precision in technical shots.

The material of the “skin” of your racket matters

Now let’s move to what you can see: the surface of the racket, the “skin” that comes into direct contact with the ball. Here we enter the world of fibres, and there are options for every taste and style.

Fibreglass is the most classic choice, as it’s more flexible and more affordable. It’s perfect if you’re starting out or simply want a racket with good ball output and a pleasant feel. Because it is softer, it absorbs vibrations better, helping prevent injuries, although of course it is not as durable as other materials.

If you want something more technical and professional looking, then carbon fibre comes into play: stiffer, lighter and much more durable. It enhances power and stability, which is why it dominates professional rackets. Its behaviour can vary depending on the type and amount of carbon used, from 3K to 12K and even aluminised versions, meaning there is a huge range of nuances within this material. And if you want to discover which texture, stiffness or feel suits you best, it’s worth browsing a padel racket store online, where you can explore full ranges and compare options without leaving home.

If we talk about the highest tech level, then graphene enters the scene, which could be considered the natural evolution of carbon. It is even lighter, stronger and allows manufacturers to create rackets that combine power and manoeuvrability like few others.

So which one is better? It depends on who uses it

There isn’t a single answer, because the best racket is the one that fits your level and playing style.

If you’re beginning or value comfort and learning proper movement, a racket with fibreglass and FOAM rubber will give you control, ball output and lower injury risk. Plus, they are usually more affordable, which is always welcome.

On the other hand, if you already feel confident on court and want more punch or dominance from the back, carbon combined with medium-hard EVA rubber will give you power without completely sacrificing control.

And if you compete or have years of experience and know exactly what you look for in each stroke, then high-density carbon or graphene rackets may interest you: solutions that elevate stiffness, precision and durability.

Padel evolves, and so do its materials

One of the most fascinating things about the world of padel is how quickly it has evolved. We went from wooden rackets to combinations of materials that seem closer to aerospace engineering. And this evolution continues, because every season new fibres, resins and technologies appear designed to improve sensations, performance and physical care.

So next time you change your racket (or simply want to understand yours better), take a look at its label and composition. In the end, knowing what it’s made of can help you play better, protect yourself more, and, why not, enjoy the game twice as much every time you step onto the court.