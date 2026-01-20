Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Justice Meets German Ambassador


2026-01-20 03:01:54
Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar, H E Oliver Owcza. During the meeting, they discussed legal and judicial cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

The Peninsula

