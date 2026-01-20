Minister Of Justice Meets German Ambassador

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar, H E Oliver Owcza. During the meeting, they discussed legal and judicial cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.