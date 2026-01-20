Students Set To Return To Qatar For Shell Eco-Marathon At Lusail International Circuit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The countdown has begun as students from across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa prepare to arrive for the second edition of Shell Eco-marathon in Qatar.

This prestigious event, hosted under the patronage of Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in collaboration with Qatar Auto Museum will take place from January 21 to 25, 2026 at Lusail International Circuit (LIC) as it continues to mark a significant milestone in the region's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Managing Director of Shell Companies Qatar, Rob Maxwell, expressing his excitement said,“We are thrilled to welcome Shell Eco-marathon back to Qatar for its 2026 edition. This event brings together some of the brightest young minds from around the world to showcase their ingenuity and passion for energy efficiency. Lusail International Circuit will once again provide the perfect stage for these talented students to push the boundaries of innovation and demonstrate what is possible in sustainable mobility.”

Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic programme that challenges student teams to design and build energy-efficient vehicles capable of travelling the farthest distance using the least amount of energy. The programme aims to inspire future scientists and engineers to develop solutions for a more sustainable energy future.

Student teams will compete in two vehicle categories: Urban Concept and Prototype. Urban Concept vehicles resemble passenger vehicles with familiar road features, while Prototype vehicles are ultra-lightweight and designed for maximum efficiency.

The vehicles use one of three energy classes: internal combustion engine, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cell. Teams employ advanced engineering techniques, aerodynamics, lightweight materials and innovative designs to maximise efficiency. Beyond technical excellence, Shell Eco-marathon fosters collaboration, teamwork and problem-solving, providing a platform for young innovators to showcase their creativity and commitment to sustainability.

Through Shell Eco-marathon, Shell continues to inspire and support the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators in their pursuit of sustainable solutions.

Shell Eco-marathon Qatar 2026 is made possible through the valuable support of both local and international sponsors and partners. Locally, Qatar Museums, Qatar Auto Museum, Qatar Airways, Seashore and Rayyan Water play a prominent role in supporting the students and the event, while Lusail International Circuit, Qatar's premier motorsport and entertainment destination, will be hosting it.

Key global technical partners such as Southwest Research Institute and Schmid Elektronik provide critical engineering expertise and technical systems that underpin the competition, while partners including Havas Media and Ansys, part of Synopsys, support the programme through communications, analysis and technology platforms.