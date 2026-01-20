Mofa Secretary-General, Greek Envoy Discuss Relations

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar H E Christos Kapodistrias. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries.

