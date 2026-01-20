Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mofa Secretary-General, Greek Envoy Discuss Relations

2026-01-20 03:01:54
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar H E Christos Kapodistrias. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries.

The Peninsula

