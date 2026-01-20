Qatar Halal Festival Set To Take Place In February

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation–Katara announced that the 14th edition of the Qatar Halal Festival will be held in the Katara Southern Area from February 11 to 16, 2026.

The festival is expected to draw wide participation from livestock breeders in Qatar and across the region, alongside strong public turnout from heritage enthusiasts and families.

According to the programme shared by Katara, the festival opens on Wednesday, February 11, with a morning sheep“mazayen” competition, followed by an afternoon round for“Al-Awar.”

On Thursday, February 12, the schedule continues with another sheep“mazayen” round in the morning, while the afternoon programme shifts to“al-Dhaja” and“Al-Batrana” categories.

Friday, February 13, features a morning sheep“mazayen” competition, then an afternoon round for“Al-Hawali”.

On Saturday, February 14, the morning programme returns to sheep“mazayen”, while the afternoon is dedicated to goats“mazayen”.

Sunday, February 15, includes a morning sheep“mazayen” round and an afternoon goat“mazayen” round.

The festival concludes on Monday, February 16, with a morning sheep“mazayen” round, followed by the final goat“mazayen” round in the afternoon. Beyond the daily contests, the event is positioned as a showcase for Gulf breeding traditions, highlighting prized sheep and goat lines and the know-how behind their care.

Visitors will be able to view rare breeds up close and learn about husbandry practices that have long shaped desert communities, presented within an atmosphere designed to reflect elements of wilderness life.

The event will open its doors daily from 9am to 10pm.

The Halal Festival has become one of its key heritage fixtures, supporting efforts to preserve Bedouin customs and pass them to younger generations through live competitions, community participation and traditional displays.