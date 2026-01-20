IIS Honoured For Outstanding Academic Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ideal Indian School (IIS) achieved a noteworthy milestone by receiving the Award of Academic Excellence at the 38th CBSE Gulf Sahodaya Principals' Conference 2025–26, held in Kochi, India, from January 4 to 6, 2026.

This prestigious award recognises the school's exceptional performance in the CBSE Grade XII Examinations 2025, during which students of Ideal Indian School secured commendable positions. Leya Maria Cecil l distinguished herself as the second topper in the Humanities stream, while Shifana Mohammad secured the third topper position in the Commerce stream, bringing honour and recognition to the institution.

The award was formally presented to Mohammad Azam Khan, Acting Principal, Ideal Indian School, by Ravi Ayyanoli, Chairman of Gulf Sahodaya and Papri Ghosh, Secretary of Gulf Sahodaya during a grand award ceremony. The honour highlights the school's sustained commitment to academic excellence, well-structured instructional practices, and the holistic development of students.

The conference saw the participation of 106 principals from six Gulf countries and was hosted by the Gulf Sahodaya Qatar Chapter. It served as an effective forum for engaging discussions on educational innovation, leadership best practices, and collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing educational quality across the region.

The event was further enriched by the presence of eminent educationists and distinguished speakers, including Deepa Malik as the Chief Guest and Jai Prakash Chaturvedi, Director (Affiliation), CBSE, as the Guest of Honour. This prestigious recognition stands as a testament to Ideal Indian School's unwavering focus on academic rigour, values-based education, and all-round excellence, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing confident learners and responsible global citizens.