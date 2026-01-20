Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump reports “very good” call with NATO chief on Greenland


2026-01-20 03:03:20
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he held a “very good” phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding Greenland.

“I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital for US security and for countering rival powers in the Arctic. He has also warned European allies of tariffs if they oppose US control of the territory or deploy troops there.

Denmark and Greenland, however, have firmly rejected any proposals to transfer ownership of the self-governing region.

