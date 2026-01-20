Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM, Libyan Counterpart, Italy FM Attend Signing Of Agreement For Development Of Port Terminal

2026-01-20 02:11:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya H E Abdulhamid Mohammed Dbeibah; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy H E Antonio Tajani witnessed in Misrata on Sunday the signing ceremony of a strategic partnership agreement for the development and expansion of the port terminal in the Misrata Free Zone. The agreement is between the Misrata Free Zone and Qatari, Italian, and Swiss companies.

The Peninsula

