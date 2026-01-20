QRCS And JHCO To Provide Hot Meals In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the ongoing Qatari aid programme for the people of Gaza, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a new food distribution project for the benefit of 72,000 war-affected and internally displaced people (IDPs) across the blockade.

Co-implemented by Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), the project is aimed at alleviating the suffering of those worst hit by the recent war, including patients (kidney failure, cancers, heart disease, diabetes and chronic diseases, disabilities, malnutrition, and war injuries); IDPs (living in tents, schools, shelters, overcrowded camps, and destroyed homes); children and young people (orphans, school students, athletes, destitute people, and trauma victims); socially vulnerable families (families with no breadwinner, widows, and single mothers); older persons (over 60, extremely poor, having lost their source of income, suffering age-related illnesses, lacking care, with everyday food needs, and having physical disabilities); and other victims of bombing and zero-income workers who have lost their jobs.

Relief catering hubs have already been set up to prepare and pack the family-size hot meals, each of which is sufficient for three-five persons. The project's field team is deployed to distribute the ready-made meals in the target areas over 12 days, at a rate of 450-500 meals per day for each of the project's three phases.

The action plan is as follows: Phase One: A total of 5,000 meals will be distributed to 24,000 beneficiaries in northern Gaza (Jabalia), northern Gaza Governorate, and Al-Shati Camp, with a special focus on the most damaged and destroyed areas, returnees, IDP tents, impoverished families, older persons, hospitals, medical teams, and civil defense personnel.

Phase Two: A total of 5,000 meals will be distributed to 24,000 beneficiaries at hospitals in central and southern Gaza, including the patients (kidney failure, cancers, chronic injuries, and prosthetics) and medical staff.

Phase Three: A total of 5,000 meals will be distributed to 24,000 beneficiaries in southern Gaza, specifically Mawasi Khan Younis, eastern Khan Younis, Mawasi Al-Qarara, and Mawasi Rafah. A Special focus is given to IDP camps, orphanages, malnourished children, single mothers, widows, schools, and destitute families.