Russians Try To Break Through Defenses In Vovchansk Using Numerical Superiority Military
The enemy also attacked defenders' positions in the directions of Dehtiarne and Kruhlyi.
Ukrainian units are taking measures to prevent a deterioration of the tactical situation.
Overall, 21 combat engagements took place over the past day in the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces grouping.Read also: Ukraine improves tactical position, pushes Russian forces back on Pokrovsk front
As Ukrinform reported, a total of 133 combat engagements occurred along the front over the past day.
