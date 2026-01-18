Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Try To Break Through Defenses In Vovchansk Using Numerical Superiority Military

2026-01-18 07:04:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joint Forces Task Force reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy also attacked defenders' positions in the directions of Dehtiarne and Kruhlyi.

Ukrainian units are taking measures to prevent a deterioration of the tactical situation.

Overall, 21 combat engagements took place over the past day in the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces grouping.

As Ukrinform reported, a total of 133 combat engagements occurred along the front over the past day.

UkrinForm

