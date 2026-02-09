Gurez Valley Sees Surge In Tourism: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday informed the legislative assembly that Gurez valley in north Kashmir is witnessing a steady rise in tourist arrivals, prompting sustained efforts to strengthen sanitation and waste management infrastructure in region.

Located in the Bandipora district near the Line of Control, Gurez valley, sits at an altitude of 8000 feet. It is considered one of the most scenic and strategically important areas in the Union Territory.

In a reply to a question of National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan, Rural Development minister Javid Ahmed Dar said tourist inflow to the valley has increased significantly.

He informed the House that Gurez recorded 40,105 tourist visits in 2022, which rose to 48,797 in 2023. The number surged to 1,11,613 in 2024. In 2025, the region witnessed 54,675 tourist arrivals, including domestic visitors and locals.

The minister said the government has invested in improving sanitation and waste management facilities in the valley. He noted that infrastructure such as community compost pits, soakage pits and segregation sheds has been developed while door-to-door solid waste collection is being carried out on a regular basis.

“A plastic waste management unit is presently under construction and twin-pit dustbins have been installed at strategic locations, including along the banks of river Kishenganga, to ensure scientific disposal of waste and prevent littering,” he said.