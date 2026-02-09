403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seguro Claims Landslide Victory in Portugal's Presidential Run-Off
(MENAFN) Center-left candidate Antonio Jose Seguro claimed a landslide victory in Portugal's presidential runoff Sunday, crushing far-right challenger Andre Ventura with a historic margin that delivered a resounding rejection of populism.
With 99.2 percent of votes tallied, the Socialist Party contender captured 66.8 percent support compared to 33.2 percent for Chega party leader Ventura, who conceded defeat, interior ministry data confirmed.
Seguro's 3,477,717-vote haul represents the highest total ever recorded in a Portuguese presidential race since democracy was restored in 1976—with 21 parishes and eight consulates still outstanding.
Addressing supporters Sunday evening, the president-elect pledged to govern independently, vowing impartial treatment of all political forces and collaborative engagement with both parliament and government. He rejected positioning himself as an oppositional power center, instead urging unified action on critical issues plaguing Portuguese citizens: healthcare access, housing affordability, job creation, and poverty reduction.
The runoff marked Portugal's first presidential second round in nearly 40 years. Seguro topped the initial ballot with roughly 31 percent, while Ventura—whose Chega movement surged dramatically last year to become a parliamentary force—finished second at 23.5 percent.
Campaigning as a moderate alternative, the veteran Socialist politician directly confronted Ventura's extremist platform, securing cross-spectrum endorsements from mainstream figures who framed the contest as crucial to halting far-right momentum.
Outgoing President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa telephoned Seguro with congratulations, the presidency announced.
A statement on the official website confirmed de Sousa will receive Seguro at Belem Palace Monday afternoon, wishing him "every success and fulfilment in the mandate entrusted to him by the Portuguese people, which will begin on March 9," while pledging full cooperation for a seamless institutional handover.
With 99.2 percent of votes tallied, the Socialist Party contender captured 66.8 percent support compared to 33.2 percent for Chega party leader Ventura, who conceded defeat, interior ministry data confirmed.
Seguro's 3,477,717-vote haul represents the highest total ever recorded in a Portuguese presidential race since democracy was restored in 1976—with 21 parishes and eight consulates still outstanding.
Addressing supporters Sunday evening, the president-elect pledged to govern independently, vowing impartial treatment of all political forces and collaborative engagement with both parliament and government. He rejected positioning himself as an oppositional power center, instead urging unified action on critical issues plaguing Portuguese citizens: healthcare access, housing affordability, job creation, and poverty reduction.
The runoff marked Portugal's first presidential second round in nearly 40 years. Seguro topped the initial ballot with roughly 31 percent, while Ventura—whose Chega movement surged dramatically last year to become a parliamentary force—finished second at 23.5 percent.
Campaigning as a moderate alternative, the veteran Socialist politician directly confronted Ventura's extremist platform, securing cross-spectrum endorsements from mainstream figures who framed the contest as crucial to halting far-right momentum.
Outgoing President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa telephoned Seguro with congratulations, the presidency announced.
A statement on the official website confirmed de Sousa will receive Seguro at Belem Palace Monday afternoon, wishing him "every success and fulfilment in the mandate entrusted to him by the Portuguese people, which will begin on March 9," while pledging full cooperation for a seamless institutional handover.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment