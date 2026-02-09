Safari To Host Arm Wrestling Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari Group is gearing up for Qatar National Sport Day (NSD) with a wide array of sports competitions and celebrations. On February 10, various Safari outlets will host diverse events.

The highlight of this year's celebration is the thrilling Arm Wrestling competition to be held at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour. Titled 'Arm Wrestling Season-7,' this event has already captured significant attention among sports enthusiasts in Qatar.

This marks the seventh season of the arm wrestling competition organized by Safari Group at Safari Mall. The previous six seasons were remarkably successful and received immense appreciation from customers. In past years, hundreds of sports fans have gathered to Safari Mall to participate and cheer for the competitors. The steady growth in participant numbers and public engagement with each passing season highlights the immense popularity this sport enjoys among the expatriate community in Qatar.

The arm wrestling competition at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour, offers a total cash prize of QR10,000. The matches are organized into two categories based on body weight: Category A for those weighing under 80 kg and Category B for those over 80 kg. In each category, the first-place winner will receive QR2,500, the second-place winner will get QR1,500, and the third-place winner will take home QR1,000. The competition is open for men aged 18 years and above, of any nationality are eligible to participate. Participation is limited to those who register in person at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour, on February 10 between 4pm to 5pm. The matches will officially commence at 5pm.

In addition to arm wrestling, a 'Hang On Balance' competition is being organized across various Safari branches as part of the Sports Day festivities. This event will take place at Safari Mall (Abu Hamour), Safari Hypermarket (Al Khor), Barakat Al Awamir, and Ezdan Mall (Al Gharafa). Running from 9am to 10pm on February 10, winners of this competition will be awarded Safari gift vouchers. Safari management has extended a warm welcome to all sports lovers in Qatar to join these events, which aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.