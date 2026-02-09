Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Haul Takes J & K Into Semi-Finals
The landmark victory was built on a phenomenal bowling performance, spearheaded by pacer Auqib Nabi, who produced a match-winning spell across both innings.
Nab claimed 12 wickets in the match, repeatedly breaking through MP's batting lineup and swinging momentum J&K's way whenever the contest tightened.
Despite managing modest totals with the bat in both innings, J&K's bowlers ensured complete control of the game. Nabi's fiery spell in the first innings handed the team a crucial lead, and his relentless pace in the second innings triggered a dramatic collapse as Madhya Pradesh faltered under pressure.
Supported by disciplined bowling from the rest of the attack and sharp work in the field, J&K kept MP on the defensive through the decisive phases of the match. Madhya Pradesh were eventually bowled out as J&K clinched a memorable 56‐run victory.
